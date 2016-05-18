FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan says only Suzuki, Mitsubishi broke fuel economy testing rules
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Japan says only Suzuki, Mitsubishi broke fuel economy testing rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors and Suzuki Motor Corp were the only automakers that used improper fuel economy tests for their cars in Japan, an official at the transport ministry said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The official also said the ministry had asked Suzuki to provide more information by May 31.

Suzuki said on Wednesday it had used tests that were not compliant with Japanese regulations, but added proper testing carried out later showed the mileage data did not need amending.

Mitsubishi said last month it had manipulated fuel economy for at least four minivehicle models.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.