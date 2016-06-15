FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors used improper mileage data for other models-media
June 15, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Motors used improper mileage data for other models-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp used improper fuel economy data for additional models that are no longer being sold and plans to report on the matter soon to Japan’s transport ministry, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Asahi newspaper said Mitsubishi Motors falsified data for three such models. The Yomiuri newspaper said the automaker made theoretical calculations for the mileage of more than 10 models no longer on the market.

Mitsubishi Motors declined to comment.

Mitsubishi Motors in April admitted to overstating the fuel economy of its vehicles. The scandal prompted it to restate past earnings, shake up management and sell a controlling stake to Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Michael Perry)

