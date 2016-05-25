FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors new head of R&D to hail from Nissan
May 25, 2016

Mitsubishi Motors new head of R&D to hail from Nissan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said a Nissan Motor Co executive would become its head of research and development, part of an overhaul that comes as Nissan prepares to take a controlling stake in Mitsubishi in the wake of a mileage cheating scandal.

Mitsuhiko Yamashita, currently a senior technology adviser at Nissan, will take on the role from June 24.

Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko will also be president, taking over that role from Tetsuro Aikawa, who will leave the company. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

