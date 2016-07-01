FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi mini vehicle sales slump in June after mileage scandal
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 1, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi mini vehicle sales slump in June after mileage scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp’s domestic mini vehicle sales fell 75.7 percent on the year in June, posting a big fall for the third month after the Japanese automaker admitted to overstating the mileage for some models it sells at home.

It was the second full month of declines since the automaker in late April stopped sales of its eK Wagon and eK Space models after admitting to manipulating mileage data for those vehicles, along with two similar but separate models it produced for Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

Mitsubishi said it will resume mini vehicle sales on July 5, after Japan’s transport ministry said the classification of the vehicles had not been affected by the issue.

Mini vehicle sales at Nissan fell 77.4 percent last month, while sales at Suzuki, which separately admitted in May to using the wrong data to calculate mileage for its vehicles, eased 9.3 percent. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.