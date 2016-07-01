Mitsubishi mini vehicle sales slump in June after mileage scandal

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp’s domestic mini vehicle sales fell 75.7 percent on the year in June, posting a big fall for the third month after the Japanese automaker admitted to overstating the mileage for some models it sells at home.

It was the second full month of declines since the automaker in late April stopped sales of its eK Wagon and eK Space models after admitting to manipulating mileage data for those vehicles, along with two similar but separate models it produced for Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

Mitsubishi said it will resume mini vehicle sales on July 5, after Japan’s transport ministry said the classification of the vehicles had not been affected by the issue.

Mini vehicle sales at Nissan fell 77.4 percent last month, while sales at Suzuki, which separately admitted in May to using the wrong data to calculate mileage for its vehicles, eased 9.3 percent. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)