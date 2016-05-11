FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors says improper data may have been used for more models
May 11, 2016

Mitsubishi Motors says improper data may have been used for more models

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday that improper data for mileage calculations might have been used for other models in addition to those it has already disclosed.

The Japanese carmaker last month admitted to overstating the fuel economy readings in four of its mini-vehicle models.

On Wednesday, it said it suspected improper data was used for models among the nine current ones on the market as well as models it no longer sells.

It said it was investigating the matter. It also said it had the financial resources to do with the issue as a whole.

Mitsubishi Motors earlier in the day submitted an additional explanation to Japan’s transport ministry after officials found more irregularities with its vehicles following a raid on the company’s research facilities last month. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
