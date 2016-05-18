FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suzuki suspected of using improper fuel economy testing in Japan - media
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 3:30 AM / a year ago

Suzuki suspected of using improper fuel economy testing in Japan - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp is suspected of using improper fuel economy testing methods in Japan, domestic media reported on Wednesday.

Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki will present a report to Japan’s transport ministry later in the day, Kyodo news agency said without citing sources.

Suzuki Motor declined to comment.

The report comes as Mitsubishi Motors Corp is embroiled in a mileage cheating scandal in which it has admitted using fuel economy testing methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations for 25 years. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.