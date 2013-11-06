FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors targets oper profit of $1.37 bln in 2016/17
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2013

Mitsubishi Motors targets oper profit of $1.37 bln in 2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday it would aim to boost operating profit by more than one-third to 135 billion yen ($1.37 billion) over the next three years as part of a mid-term business plan through March 2017.

The Japanese automaker expects to book 100 billion yen in operating profit in the year ending March 2014, the second-highest ever after the 108.6 billion yen it posted in the 2007/08 financial year. It expects a record net profit of 70 billion yen this year.

Mitsubishi Motors said it would also aim to sell 1.43 million vehicles annually by the 2016/17 business year, a rise of about 30 percent from its sales forecast for this year. ($1 = 98.5450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

