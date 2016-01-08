Mitsubishi says U.S. sales to top 100,000 vehicles in 2016

DETROIT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A North American sales executive for Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday that the company will continue its momentum in the U.S. market in 2016, where it will sell more than 100,000 vehicles.

Ken Konieczka, vice president of sales for Mitsubishi North America, said the future of the company in the U.S. market will be pegged to crossover utility and electric vehicles.

Mitsubishi sales rose 23 percent in 2015 in the U.S. market to 95,342 vehicles, led by the crossovers Outlander and Outlander Sport.

Crossover vehicles are the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. auto market. They are generally smaller and have more maneuverability than traditional SUVs but have a similar profile, higher than most sedans.

Konieczka told reporters in Detroit that an Outlander plug-in hybrid vehicle would be introduced in 2016, and that a new crossover utility vehicle yet to be named would make its debut in 2018.

He also said that Mitsubishi had the highest percent of profitable U.S. dealerships last year than any year since 2002. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)