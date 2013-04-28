FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi UFJ eyes $4 bln Morgan Stanley assets-Bloomberg
April 28, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

Mitsubishi UFJ eyes $4 bln Morgan Stanley assets-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is in discussion to buy trust-banking assets worth about $4 billion from Morgan Stanley, in the bank’s latest bid to expand its business abroad, Bloomberg said on Sunday.

The report, citing two people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified, said UnionBanCal Corp, a Mitsubishi unit based in San Francisco, is expected to acquire the assets.

Mitsubishi is Morgan Stanley’s biggest shareholder.

Through UnionBanCal, Japan’s biggest bank agreed to pay $3.7 billion for U.S. property lending assets from Deutsche Bank AG , Bloomberg said.

Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
