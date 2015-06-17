FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Asia rates business gets new head
June 17, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Asia rates business gets new head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc appointed Ryosei Hayashi as head of the rates trading and sales business for Asia at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK) Ltd.

Hayashi, who took up his new post on Monday, will be based in Hong Kong, Mitsubishi UFJ said on Wednesday.

He will report to Trent Hagland, head of Asia and chief executive of Hong Kong and Atif Hayat, international head of rates, based in London.

Hayashi, who has been at Mitsubishi UFJ for over 20 years, worked at its rates and derivative products, mostly based in London. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
