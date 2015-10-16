FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsui, Celanese launch methanol plant in Texas
October 16, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Mitsui, Celanese launch methanol plant in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - An equal joint venture of Mitsui & Co and Celanese Corp began production of methanol at a plant in Dallas, Texas, as scheduled, with an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tonnes, the Japanese trading house said on Friday.

Petrochemical projects in the United States are on the rise, taking advantage of cheap, abundant supplies derived from shale gas.

Mitsui will sell methanol mainly within the United States, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

