FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's ACWA, Mitsui win $630 mln Oman power plant deal
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's ACWA, Mitsui win $630 mln Oman power plant deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE and Japan’s Mitsui & Co said on Monday they had won a contract from Oman’s government to build and operate a $630 million, 445 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant at the city of Raysut.

The contract was won along with Dhofar International Development and Investment Holding Co, which will take 10 percent of the project, Mitsui said in a statement. The Saudi and Japanese companies will each take 45 percent.

The partners will sell electricity to Oman under a 15-year agreement with the new plant to be operational in January 2018. As part of the deal, the consortium will acquire Dhofar Generating Co, which owns and operates an existing 273 MW gas-fired power plant. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.