CORRECTED-Mitsui to buy 30 pct stake in Spanish autoparts maker's U.S. business
January 7, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Mitsui to buy 30 pct stake in Spanish autoparts maker's U.S. business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects purchase figure in first paragraph to 300 million euros, not 3 million euros)

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Monday that it will buy as much as a 30 percent stake in Spanish autoparts maker Gestamp Automocion’s U.S. business for 300 million euros ($391 million).

Mitsui said in a statement that it sees growth opportunity in the auto markets of the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, countries where Gestamp Automocion does business. ($1 = 0.7666 euros) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

