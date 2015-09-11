FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life says agrees to buy Mitsui Life, deal to close by March
September 11, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nippon Life says agrees to buy Mitsui Life, deal to close by March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co said on Friday it has agreed to buy smaller rival Mitsui Life Insurance Co, in what would mark the first major realignment in Japan’s life insurance market in 11 years.

Nippon Life, Japan’s largest private-sector life insurer with about $513 billion in assets, said it expects the deal to close by the end of March. Mitsui Life is a mid-sized player with $61 billion in assets. Both companies are closely held.

The deal marks a rare shake-up in Japan’s life insurance market, where the last major deal was a 2004 merger between rivals to create Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. ($1 = 120.8700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

