Mitsui moves oil trade operations to Singapore
July 19, 2012

Mitsui moves oil trade operations to Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co will complete a move of its oil trading operations to Singapore from Tokyo in August as it sets up a base in Asia’s oil hub to capture growing demand in the region.

“We are expanding METS (Mitsui & Co Energy Trading Singapore Co), which was set up last May, to more than 80 staff including about 20 Japanese employees,” Tokyo-based Mitsui spokesman Kazuhisa Kawamura said on Thursday.

Takeshi Yamada will head the Singapore unit, trade sources said.

The company will trade crude and oil products such as gasoline, naphtha and fuel oil, in addition to middle distillates which it is already trading, they said.

Mitsui, Japan’s second-biggest trading house, shut its previous Singapore arm, Mitsui Oil Asia (MOA), in 2007 after suffering around $81 million in naphtha trading losses. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
