UPDATE 1-Mitsui Fudosan to invest JPY500 bln abroad-NIKKEI

April 10 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Co plans to invest about 500 billion yen ($6.14 billion) in Europe, the United States and Asia over the next six years - more than three times it spent in the regions in the last six years, the Nikkei said.

Of the 500 billion yen, 60 percent will go to Europe and the United States, where the real estate developer will acquire and develop office buildings, the daily said.

In Asia, outside Japan, Mitsui Fudosan will develop housing and commercial facilities, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 81.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)