New Issue-Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance sells $1.3 bln notes

March 9 (Reuters) - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co sold $1.3 billion of fixed-rate to floating-rate subordinated hybrid notes on Thursday, said market sources. The initial coupon rate of 7.00 percent is fixed until March 15, 2022, and thereafter it will float at 590 basis points over the three-month Libor. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Nomura were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE AMT $1.3 BLN COUPON 7 PCT* MATURITY 03/15/2072 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100* FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 7 PCT* SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 498.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL* FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 90 BPS *Initial fixed-rate terms