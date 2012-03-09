FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance sells $1.3 bln notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 4:47 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance sells $1.3 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co sold
$1.3 billion of fixed-rate to floating-rate subordinated hybrid
notes on Thursday, said market sources. 	
    The initial coupon rate of 7.00 percent is fixed until March
15, 2022, and thereafter it will float at 590 basis points over
the three-month Libor.	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and
Nomura were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE	
	
AMT $1.3 BLN    COUPON 7 PCT*       MATURITY    03/15/2072   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100*      FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 7 PCT*        SETTLEMENT  03/15/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 498.4 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL*	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 90
BPS 	
*Initial fixed-rate terms

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.