Mitsumi Electric to halt China facilities after demonstrations
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Mitsumi Electric to halt China facilities after demonstrations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japanese components maker Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd, a major supplier to Nintendo Co Ltd , said it was halting operations at its China facilities through Tuesday due to damage caused by demonstrators.

Mitsumi Electric said it was undecided on when it would resume operations at its China facilities in Tsingtao.

Hundreds of Japanese businesses and the country’s embassy suspended services in China on Tuesday, expecting further escalation in violent protests over a territorial dispute between Asia’s two biggest economies. (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
