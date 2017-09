BRIEF-Mittel reports full year net loss of EUR 33.6 mln

Jan 20(Reuters) - Mittel SpA :

* Reported on Monday results for full year ended on Sep. 30, 2014

* Full year revenue of 41.5 million euros ($48.04 million) versus 59.0 million euros last year

* Full year net loss of 33.6 million euros, down from 38.0 million euros year on year

* Full year EBITDA loss of 2.5 million euros versus a profit of 518,000 euros last year

* Consolidated net worth at Sept. 30, 2014 was 280.6 million euros versus 327.0 million euros at Sept. 30, 2013

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: