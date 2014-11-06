FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MiX Telematics H1 profit rises to $5.8 million
November 6, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MiX Telematics H1 profit rises to $5.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - MiX Telematics Ltd

* Subscribers increased by 19% year over year, bringing total to over 479,000 subscribers at September 30, 2014

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA of R70.7 million ($6.3 million)

* Subscription revenue was R241.8 million ($21.5 million), an increase of 16.8% compared with R207.1 million ($18.4 million)

* Total revenue was R351.0 million ($31.2 million), an increase of 11.4% compared to R315.0 million ($28.0 million) for Q2 of fiscal year 2014

* Total revenue for first half of fiscal year 2015 was R670.2 million ($59.6 million)

* Q2 subscription revenue of R241.8 million ($21.5 million)

* Profit for first half of fiscal year 2015 was R65.0 million ($5.8 million), compared to R56.6 million ($5.0 million)

* For Q3 of fiscal year 2015 company expects subscription revenue to be in range of R246 million to R250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

