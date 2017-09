JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - MiX Telematics Ltd : * Q3 total subscription revenue of R220 million ($21.0 million), grew 25% year over year * Q3 adjusted EBITDA of R66 million ($6.3 million), representing a 21% adjusted EBITDA margin * Q3 total revenue was R309.8 million ($29.6 million), an increase of 3.8% compared to R298.6 million * Q3 profit was R44.6 million ($4.3 million), compared to R29.4 million ($2.8 million)