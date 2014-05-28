FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank to sell 1.2 bln shekels in bonds
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank to sell 1.2 bln shekels in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 28 (Reuters) - Israel’s Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank said on Wednesday it expects to raise 1.2 billion shekels ($344.9 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors and the public.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s largest mortgage lender, said it is offering a new series of bonds with a 5.5 year maturity and a yield of 2.77 percent.

Demand at the institutional stage reached 3 billion shekels from dozens of groups, and the public phase will be on Thursday, Israel’s fourth largest bank said, adding that the bonds were rated “AA+”.

It will be Mizrahi-Tefahot’s second bond offering this year, bringing the total to 2.8 billion shekels. ($1 = 3.4795 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.