FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Israel's Bank Mizrahi approves 300 mln shekel efficiency plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 7:28 AM / 8 months ago

Israel's Bank Mizrahi approves 300 mln shekel efficiency plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The board of Bank Mizrahi , Israel's third-largest lender, has approved a plan that calls for the early retirement of 300 workers through the year 2021 at a cost of 300 million shekels ($78 million).

* The cost of the plan will be incurred in the 2016 year end report and it is expected to save the bank 70 million shekels a year, Mizrahi said on Wednesday.

* Israel's banking regulator last year ordered banks to become more efficient and expects the banking system to save at least 1 billion shekels a year starting in 2020 from redundancies, branch closures and using more technology.

* ($1 = 3.8495 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.