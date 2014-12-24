FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank cuts return on equity target
December 24, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank cuts return on equity target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank, said on Wednesday it planned to achieve a return on equity (ROE) of 13 percent by the end of 2017, lower than an initial goal of 14.5 percent.

Israel’s largest mortgage lender with a market share of 36 percent cited slower than expected economic growth, near-zero inflation and very low interest rates as weighing on its bottom line.

It also blamed the regulatory environment, in which the Bank of Israel has required lenders to raise equity in respect to their housing loan portfolios.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, which had an ROE of 12 percent in the third quarter, had originally set out its five-year plan in July 2012.

The bank said that starting in the first quarter of 2015, it would pay a dividend of up to 15 percent of net profit through 2016. In 2017, it will seek to raise the payout to up to 40 percent of net profit.

In the third quarter, Mizrahi-Tefahot posted a record profit of 304 million shekels ($77 million).

$1 = 3.9298 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter

