FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P Maalot raises Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank rating to "AAA"
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 25, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

S&P Maalot raises Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank rating to "AAA"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Maalot on Thursday raised its rating for Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank, to “AAA” from “AA+”, citing declining risks in the banking sector and improved capital at the lender.

The Israeli unit of S&P set a “stable” outlook for Mizrahi-Tefahot’s rating.

“We expect further improvement in the bank’s capital since the bank is expected to raise its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to a regulatory 9.8 percent by the end of 2016,” S&P Maalot said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.