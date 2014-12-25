S&P Maalot raises Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank rating to "AAA"

JERUSALEM, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Maalot on Thursday raised its rating for Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank, to “AAA” from “AA+”, citing declining risks in the banking sector and improved capital at the lender.

The Israeli unit of S&P set a “stable” outlook for Mizrahi-Tefahot’s rating.

“We expect further improvement in the bank’s capital since the bank is expected to raise its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to a regulatory 9.8 percent by the end of 2016,” S&P Maalot said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Pravin Char)