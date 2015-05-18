FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q1 profit dips, to pay dividend
May 18, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q1 profit dips, to pay dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 18 (Reuters) - Israel’s top mortgage lender, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, reported a larger than expected decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by a credit loss provision to protect against bad loans and higher expenses.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank, said on Monday it earned 244 million shekels ($63.9 million) in the first quarter, down from 268 million a year earlier and below 266 mln forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It reported a provision for credit losses of 35 million shekels compared with a recovery of 5 million a year earlier while net interest income rose to 824 million from 794 million even as Israeli interest rates declined. Operating and other expenses rose 6 percent.

The bank said it will distribute a dividend of 36.6 million shekels. In December it had said that starting in the first quarter of 2015, it would pay a dividend of up to 15 percent of net profit through 2016.

Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel’s largest mortgage lender with an average market share of about 34 percent.

The bank’s Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 9.17 percent at the end of March from 8.87 percent a year earlier.

$1 = 3.8169 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
