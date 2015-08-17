Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q2 profit rises, boosts dividend

JERUSALEM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank reported a 7.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday as financing income that topped 1 billion shekels for the first time helped Israel’s biggest mortgage lender beat forecasts.

Israel’s fourth-largest bank said it earned 330 million shekels ($87 million), up from 307 million a year earlier and above the 292 million forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Financing income rose 12.6 percent to 1.04 billion shekels, while credit loss charges to protect against bad loans nearly doubled to 40 million shekels.

The bank, which holds a 35 percent market share in mortgage lending and is the first of Israel’s largest banks to report second-quarter earnings, said it would distribute a dividend of 49.5 million shekels, or 0.21 shekel a share.

It paid 36 million shekels in the first quarter when it began a policy of paying dividends of up to 15 percent of net profit through 2016.

Chief Executive Eldad Fresher said the bank was able to retain its top position in mortgages by maintaining a conservative lending policy and a strict review of portfolio risk despite Israel’s economy in the quarter posting gross domestic product growth of just 0.3 percent.

Mizrahi-Tefahot’s Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 9.3 percent at the end of June from 8.94 percent a year earlier.