Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q1 profit tops estimates
May 18, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q1 profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 18 (Reuters) - Israel’s top mortgage lender, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit due to a lower credit loss provision and higher financing income.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank, said on Wednesday it earned 288 million shekels ($75.1 million) in the first quarter, up from 248 million a year earlier and above 271 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its provision for credit losses fell to 3 million shekels from 35 million in the first quarter of 2015, while net interest income increased to 760 million from 699 million.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, which holds about a 35 percent market share in mortgage lending, said it will distribute a dividend for the quarter of 43.2 million shekels.

The bank’s Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 9.65 percent at the end of March from 9.1 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 3.8350 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

