Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q3 profit beats estimates
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q3 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Israel’s top mortgage lender, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, beat forecasts for its third-quarter net profit thanks to a fall in bad loans and an increase in lending, it said on Tuesday.

Mizrahi-Tefahot reported a record profit of 304 million shekels ($79.3 million) in the third quarter, up from 301 million a year earlier and above an average forecast in a Reuters poll of 285 million shekels.

Financing income rose 3.2 percent to 944 million shekels, while its provision for credit losses fell to 5 million shekels from 68 million.

Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel’s largest mortgage lender with an average market share of about 36 percent. It said bank loans to the public increased 7.3 percent over the past year, reflecting growth in the retail and business sectors.

The bank’s Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 9.01 percent from 8.84 percent, just above the minimum required by the start of 2015.

Israel’s top three banks will report earnings later this month. (1 US dollar = 3.8357 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
