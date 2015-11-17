FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q3 profit rises
#Financials
November 17, 2015

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q3 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank reported a slight rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday after a jump of nearly 15 percent in financing income was partially offset by higher provisions for bad loans.

Israel’s fourth-largest bank, which holds a 35 percent market share in mortgage lending, said it earned 316 million shekels ($81 million), up from 313 million a year earlier.

Financing income rose 14.8 percent to 1.08 billion shekels, while credit loss charges to protect against bad loans jumped to 61 million shekels from 5 million.

Chief Executive Eldad Fresher said the bank was able to retain its top position in mortgages by maintaining a conservative lending policy and a strict review of portfolio risk.

Mizrahi-Tefahot’s Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 9.3 percent at the end of September from 8.95 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 3.9005 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
