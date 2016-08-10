Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q2 profit beats estimates

JERUSALEM, Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Israel's top mortgage lender, reported on Wednesday a 3 percent rise in second-quarter profit, boosted by higher financing income.

* Net profit was a record 340 million shekels ($89 million) versus 330 million a year earlier.

* Mizrahi, which holds about a 35 percent share of the mortgage market, was forecast to earn 318 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

* Its provision for credit losses rose to 57 million shekels from 40 million in the year earlier period.

* Financing income before the provision grew 4.4 percent to 1.08 billion shekels.

* The bank will pay a quarterly dividend of 51 million shekels, 15 percent of its profit, after a 43.2 million shekel payout in the first quarter.

* Its Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 9.72 percent from 9.30 percent a year ago.($1 = 3.8104 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)