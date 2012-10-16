FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizrahi Bank chairman steps down to run for parliament
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Mizrahi Bank chairman steps down to run for parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Chairman Jacob Perry said on Tuesday he was leaving Israel’s fourth-biggest bank to enter politics.

Perry, a former head of Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet, will run for parliament in a Jan. 22 election as part of a new, centrist party, Yesh Atid (“There is a Future”).

“I will advise the bank of the date that I will step down as chairman of the board in a separate statement,” Perry said in a letter to Mizrahi, where he has served as chairman since 2003.

Though opinion polls predict an easy reelection for right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, they also see significant gains for Yesh Atid, which is headed by popular former TV anchorman Yair Lapid. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.