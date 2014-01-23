FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank to sell 1.6 bln shekels in bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank to sell 1.6 bln shekels in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Israel’s Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank said on Thursday it expects to raise about 1.6 billion shekels ($460 million) in bond issues to institutional investors and to the public.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s largest mortgage lender, said it will expand two series of bonds linked to inflation, including one that was zero coupon, which does not pay interest but whose principal is linked to inflation.

Demand at the institutional stage reached 4.5 billion shekels from dozens of groups, and the public phase will be next week, Israel’s fourth largest bank said, adding that the bonds were rated “AA+”.

The 3.6-year zero coupon bonds reflect annual yields of 0.42 percent, 0.67 percent above comparable Israeli government bonds, while the other series, a 4.7-year bond, will pay interest of 0.87 percent, 0.66 percent above comparable government bonds.

$1 = 3.4882 Israeli shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.