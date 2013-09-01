FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizrahi-Tefahot sells 1.4 bln shekels in bonds to institutions
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 1, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Mizrahi-Tefahot sells 1.4 bln shekels in bonds to institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Israel’s Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank said it raised 1.4 billion shekels ($388 million) in bond issues to institutional investors.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s largest mortgage lender, said on Sunday it sold two series of bonds, including one that was zero coupon, which does not pay interest but whose principal is linked to inflation.

Demand was about 2 billion shekels, it noted.

The bank expects to raise another 100 million shekels in bonds sales to the public on Monday.

The new series of four-year zero coupon bonds will return 1.02 percent, 0.73 percentage point above comparable Israeli government bonds.

It also expanded a series of five-year bonds that will pay 1.52 percent, 0.77 percentage point over comparable government bonds, said Mizrahi-Tefahot, which noted the bonds were rated “AA+” by Standard & Poor’s Maalot.

$ = 3.61 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.