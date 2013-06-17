FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mizrahi-Tefahot CFO Fresher named as bank's new CEO
June 17, 2013

Mizrahi-Tefahot CFO Fresher named as bank's new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 17 (Reuters) - The board of Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank named its chief financial officer, Eldad Fresher, as its new chief executive effective the end of August.

In April, CEO Eli Yones said he had no intention of continuing in the post after his contract ends in April 2014. Yones has been CEO of Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank and the country’s largest mortgage lender, for nine years.

The appointment of Fresher, who has been CFO of the bank since 2004, requires Bank of Israel approval.

“As a member of the bank’s management team the past nine years, Eldad Fresher has been an active and important partner in formulating the bank’s strategic plan and in the impressive development of Mizrahi-Tefahot in the past few years,” the board wrote.

It added that Fresher’s appointment as CEO will ensure continuity at the bank and the ability to preserve its multi-year goals.

Fresher previously served as deputy Account-General in the Finance Ministry. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
