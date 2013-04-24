FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot CEO to step down in April 2014
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2013 / 1:27 PM / 4 years ago

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot CEO to step down in April 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Chief Executive Officer Eli Yones said on Wednesday he has no intention of continuing in the post after his contract ends in April 2014.

Yones has been CEO of Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank and the country’s largest mortgage lender, for nine years.

At a board of directors meeting, Yones said he decided to make the announcement now to allow for enough time to find a replacement. He called on the board to find a successor as soon as possible to minimise the interim period and reduce uncertainty.

“This is the paramount interest of the bank and its shareholders,” Yones said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.