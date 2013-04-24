Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot CEO to step down in April 2014

JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Chief Executive Officer Eli Yones said on Wednesday he has no intention of continuing in the post after his contract ends in April 2014.

Yones has been CEO of Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank and the country’s largest mortgage lender, for nine years.

At a board of directors meeting, Yones said he decided to make the announcement now to allow for enough time to find a replacement. He called on the board to find a successor as soon as possible to minimise the interim period and reduce uncertainty.

“This is the paramount interest of the bank and its shareholders,” Yones said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)