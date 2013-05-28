Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q1 profit tops estimates

JERUSALEM, May 28 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank , Israel’s fourth-largest lender, reported a higher than expected rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher financing income and a drop in credit loss charges.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel’s top banks to report quarterly earnings, said on Monday it had a profit of 280 million shekels in the first quarter of 2013, up from 251 million a year earlier and above an average forecast in a Reuters poll of 256 million shekels.

Its charge for credit loss slid to 34 million shekels from 67 million, while financing income before credit losses rose 6.2 percent to 835 million shekels.

The bank said it was able to control operating and other expenses, which grew a moderate 3.3 percent in the first three months of the year.

Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel’s largest mortgage lender with an average market share of more than 37 percent.

Its ratio of Tier I capital to risk elements rose to 8.71 percent from 7.94 percent a year earlier.

“This trend should continue in the coming quarters, and the bank should reach a Tier I capital ratio of 9 percent ahead of the deadline specified by the Bank of Israel,” said Chief Executive Eli Yones.

Banks must reach a 9 percent ratio by the start of 2015.

Israel’s top three banks will report quarterly results later this week. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)