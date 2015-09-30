FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mizuho, Dai-ichi Life to set up new asset management company
September 30, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Mizuho, Dai-ichi Life to set up new asset management company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc will merge its asset management units under a new company to be set up with Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co, the companies said on Wednesday.

The move will combine Mizuho affiliates Shinko Asset Management Co and Mizuho Asset Management Co; the asset management division of Mizuho Trust & Banking; and DIAM Co, a joint venture between Mizuho and Dai-Ichi Life.

Mizuho, Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, will own 51 percent voting rights of the combined company and Dai-Ichi Life will hold the rest. They aim to complete the merger in the first half of fiscal 2016. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

