FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizuho says to merge asset management operations
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Mizuho says to merge asset management operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Friday it plans to merge its asset management operations, as part of efforts by Japan’s second-largest bank to boost profits from its non-lending businesses.

Under the plan, Mizuho will merge Shinko Asset Management Co and Mizuho Asset Management Co. The asset-management division of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co will also be hived off and combined into the merged entity.

It said details such as the schedule of the merger would be announced at a later date.

Sources had flagged the move to Reuters earlier this month. It is among the last of the group reorganisation moves by Mizuho some 15 years after it was created via the merger of Fuji Bank, Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank and the Industrial Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.