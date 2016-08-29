Mizuho Bank must face claims it misled Mt Gox victims - ruling

Japan's Mizuho Bank must face claims it fraudulently concealed problems at the now-defunct Mt Gox bitcoin exchange, allowing U.S. investors to deposit funds in a Mt Gox account from which the bank had already halted international withdrawals, a federal judge has ruled.

In an opinion on Friday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago rejected the bank's argument that the exchange itself and its former chief executive were to blame for the investors' losses. He said plaintiffs plausibly alleged Mizuho fostered their "false belief" that they would be able make withdrawals from Mt Gox's account at the bank.

