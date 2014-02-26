FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizuho to launch 1 trln yen loan facility using BOJ programme
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Mizuho to launch 1 trln yen loan facility using BOJ programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group said on Wednesday it will launch a 1 trillion yen ($9.8 billion) low-interest loan facility for growth sectors, using the Bank of Japan’s special loan programme expanded this month.

Mizuho Bank, a unit Japan’s second-largest lender, will start providing the loans for one year starting in April to growth sectors such as the environment, energy, medical services and tourism, the bank said in a statement.

The facility was set up after the BOJ doubled funds available to banks under two facilities - one that encourages lenders to funnel money to industries with growth potential and another that offers cheap funds to banks that boost lending. Both give banks access to funds for four years at a fixed rate of 0.1 percent. ($1 = 102.1800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.