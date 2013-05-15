Mizuho profit rises 15.6 pct, outlook beats market forecast

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a 15.6 percent rise in net profit for the year ended in March.

Mizuho and the rest of Japan’s big three banks were expected to deliver solid numbers for the year just ended as a result of strong gains from trading in Japanese government bonds, combined with relatively small bad loan costs.

Mizuho said net profit came in at 560.5 billion Japanese yen ($5.49 billion) for the last financial year, up from 484.5 billion yen a year earlier and above an average estimate of 543.3 billion yen in a poll of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

For the year through March 2014, Mizuho expects net profit of 500 billion yen, above analysts’ forecast of 478.6 billion yen. ($1 = 102.0350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)