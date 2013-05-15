FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizuho profit rises 15.6 pct, outlook beats market forecast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Mizuho profit rises 15.6 pct, outlook beats market forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a 15.6 percent rise in net profit for the year ended in March.

Mizuho and the rest of Japan’s big three banks were expected to deliver solid numbers for the year just ended as a result of strong gains from trading in Japanese government bonds, combined with relatively small bad loan costs.

Mizuho said net profit came in at 560.5 billion Japanese yen ($5.49 billion) for the last financial year, up from 484.5 billion yen a year earlier and above an average estimate of 543.3 billion yen in a poll of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

For the year through March 2014, Mizuho expects net profit of 500 billion yen, above analysts’ forecast of 478.6 billion yen. ($1 = 102.0350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.