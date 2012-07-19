FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Mizuho Asia top exec joins Expedition hedge fund
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 5:57 AM / in 5 years

Ex-Mizuho Asia top exec joins Expedition hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Former chief executive of Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd, John Paul Armenio, has joined Hong Kong-based hedge fund start-up Expedition Advisors as a managing partner.

Craig James, Expedition’s founder and former head of Asian trading at New York-based hedge fund AM Investment Partners, confirmed the appointment to Reuters.

Expedition, backed by New York-based Protégé Partners LLC, started trading on May 23.

The fund is among 32 news Asia hedge funds estimated by industry tracker AsiaHedge to collect a combined $2 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 50 percent over the capital raised in the previous six months.

Armenio, known to James for the last 15 years, had joined Mizuho Securities Asia as chairman and chief executive in 2009 from Morgan Stanley where he had worked since 1995.

Kam Bahra, former chief executive of Sparx Asia Investment Advisors, whom Expedition hired as chief operating officer earlier in the year, will report to Armenio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.