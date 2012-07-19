Ex-Mizuho Asia top exec joins Expedition hedge fund

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Former chief executive of Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd, John Paul Armenio, has joined Hong Kong-based hedge fund start-up Expedition Advisors as a managing partner.

Craig James, Expedition’s founder and former head of Asian trading at New York-based hedge fund AM Investment Partners, confirmed the appointment to Reuters.

Expedition, backed by New York-based Protégé Partners LLC, started trading on May 23.

The fund is among 32 news Asia hedge funds estimated by industry tracker AsiaHedge to collect a combined $2 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 50 percent over the capital raised in the previous six months.

Armenio, known to James for the last 15 years, had joined Mizuho Securities Asia as chairman and chief executive in 2009 from Morgan Stanley where he had worked since 1995.

Kam Bahra, former chief executive of Sparx Asia Investment Advisors, whom Expedition hired as chief operating officer earlier in the year, will report to Armenio.