Mizuho says its bank chairman to resign following mob loans scandal
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2013 / 8:25 AM / 4 years ago

Mizuho says its bank chairman to resign following mob loans scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group said on Monday that the chairman of its banking unit resign while its president will take a six-month pay suspension following a loans-to-mobsters scandal that has embroiled Japan’s second-biggest lender by assets.

Mizuho has been under fire after regulators last month reprimanded it for failing to terminate loans to members of origanised crime syndicates for more than two years after it found about them.

Japan’s Financial Services had ordered Mizuho to submit a report by Monday on how it will improve its compliance regime. The regulators demanded another report after the bank said some of top management had been actually known about these problem loans, contradicting what it told the FSA earlier

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
