FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizuho says chairman will step down over mob loans scandal
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 26, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Mizuho says chairman will step down over mob loans scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group said on Thursday that its chairman Takashi Tsukamoto will step down in March to take responsibility over a scandal involving loans to organised crime.

The move came after regulators earlier on Thursday ordered Japan’s second-largest lender to suspend some of its lending operations for one month.

President Yasuhiro Sato will also give up a full year’s compensation, extended from a period of six months announced earlier, Mizuho said through a statement.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.