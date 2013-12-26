Mizuho says chairman will step down over mob loans scandal

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group said on Thursday that its chairman Takashi Tsukamoto will step down in March to take responsibility over a scandal involving loans to organised crime.

The move came after regulators earlier on Thursday ordered Japan’s second-largest lender to suspend some of its lending operations for one month.

President Yasuhiro Sato will also give up a full year’s compensation, extended from a period of six months announced earlier, Mizuho said through a statement.