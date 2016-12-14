Dec 14 Mizuho Americas, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed John Jansen as managing director and head of technology M&A investment banking.

The firm also appointed Matt Upton as head of software investment banking and Sugeet Madan as managing director, technology banking coverage.

Jansen joins from RBC Capital Markets, Upton from Nomura and Madan from SunTrust. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)