BRIEF-Citibank, N.A. says raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%
* Citibank, N.A. - Has raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow, thursday, december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Mizuho Americas, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed John Jansen as managing director and head of technology M&A investment banking.
The firm also appointed Matt Upton as head of software investment banking and Sugeet Madan as managing director, technology banking coverage.
Jansen joins from RBC Capital Markets, Upton from Nomura and Madan from SunTrust. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Citibank, N.A. - Has raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow, thursday, december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 cash returned to investors $19 billion - $21 billion
Dec 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday that it expected 2017 operating earnings between $1.60 and $1.70 a share, and stuck to its 2018 earnings forecast of $2 per share.