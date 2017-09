MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is evaluating an offer from Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc to buy its stake in unlisted Bank of Commerce, local ANC television reported, quoting a top San Miguel official.

A spokeswoman of the conglomerate confirmed the comments made by San Miguel President Ramon Ang via text message to ANC. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)