Mizuho president: JGB yield rise does not impact earnings

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - The ongoing rise in Japanese government bond yields does not impact earnings, the president of Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Wednesday.

“A significant jump in yields causes concerns, but we are not seeing such a situation now,” said Yasuhiro Sato, president of Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, at a news conference.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield spiked to its highest level in over a year this week as a relentless fall in the yen and surge in domestic share prices buffeted the debt market.