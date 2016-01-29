Japan's Mizuho 9-mth profit flat, stock sale offsets market slump

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc on Friday reported an almost flat year-on-year growth in profit for the nine months ended in December, as falls in market operations were offset by gains from selling stocks of corporate clients held for business relations purposes.

The country’s second largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 519.5 billion yen ($4.3 billion) for the April-December period, down 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Mizuho and rival Japanese banks are under growing pressure to reduce holdings of client companies’ shares, worth billions of dollars.

A time-honoured practice has been criticised for being detrimental to corporate governance, as banks are perceived to play friendly shareholders to management. Global regulations have also made it more costly for banks to own shares of other companies.

For the full-year through March, the bank kept its net profit forecast at 630 billion yen, up 2.9 percent from the previous year and below an average estimate of 659 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts. ($1 = 120.7200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)