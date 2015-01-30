UPDATE 1-Japan bank Mizuho's Q3 profit up 26 pct as BOJ move boosts markets

* Oct-Dec net up 26 pct to Y167.9 bln -Reuters calculation

* Sticks to 20 pct annual profit drop forecast (Recasts to focus on quarterly numbers)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a surprise 26 percent rise in profits for the quarter ended in December as the Bank of Japan’s additional stimulus measures boosted markets.

The latest quarter’s results were a sharp reversal from the preceding six months, when Mizuho posted a 17 percent profit fall, making it now likely the bank will avoid the big annual profit fall it has forecast.

Mizuho posted a net profit of 167.9 billion yen ($1.42 billion) for its financial third quarter, up from 133.4 billion yen a year earlier, a Reuters calculation shows. The bank discloses nine-month cumulative figures only. The average estimate of two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters was 120.4 billion yen.

Mizuho and rival Japanese banks had expected big falls in earnings for the current financial year that started in April, after they enjoyed hefty stock-related gains in the previous year thanks to the market’s enthusiasm for the economic policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Their fortunes turned for the better after the BOJ expanded its massive bond-buying programme in late October to fight weak inflation amid a sharp fall in oil prices.

The Nikkei 225 stock index jumped more than 15 percent from late October till year-end. The BOJ action pushed further down yields on Japanese government bonds, which meant higher prices on them.

The sharp upswing in markets enabled Mizuho to make gains from its stock and bond holdings during the latest quarter.

Earlier this week, smaller rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc posted a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly profit. Top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reports next week.

Still, the BOJ’s action fueled headwinds for banks’ domestic lending business. Mizuho’s spread margin on loans to large companies fell to 0.57 percent in October-December from 0.59 percent in the preceding six months. Its domestic outstanding loans were 50.3 trillion yen in the third quarter, up by 1.1 trillion yen a year earlier.

Like its rivals, growth in overseas lending remained solid. Mizuho’s third-quarter outstanding overseas loans stood at $170.5 billion, up $15.2 billion from a year earlier.

Despite the bank earning 95 percent of its annual estimated profit in the first nine months, it reiterated its full-year net profit forecast of 550 billion yen, which is down 20 percent from the previous year. A poll of 19 analysts by Thomson Reuters on average has forecast a full-year profit of 590.62 billion yen. ($1 = 117.8800 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)